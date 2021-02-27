Randal Wayne Reagan, 74, passed away at his home in Homestead, Florida, on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Randy was born on April 3, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the only son of Claude R. Reagan and Nina (West). Reagan. The Reagans moved to Homestead in 1959 and they made it their lifelong home. Randy graduated from South Dade High School in 1964, attended the University of South Florida, and worked as a professional painter (commercial and residential) for the majority of his career.
Randy loved nature, loved to go camping, and he especially loved to go fishing, whenever and wherever he could.
His greatest love, however, was his family. He is survived by his wife Jean (Fasulo) Reagan, his daughter and son-in law, Danielle and Brandon Rogers of Homestead, his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Marcia McCormick of Key Largo, and his six grandchildren: Alyssa Dery of Homestead; Zach, Lauren and Natalie McCormick, and Donovan and Jillian Thiery, all of Key Largo. Randy is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in law, Michael and Leanne Fasulo of Portland, Oregan, as well as many loving cousins and extended family members.
Randy was a kind, giving and happy person, and he will be eternally missed by his family and his friends. In lieu of a traditional funeral service, a “Celebration of Life” gathering is being planned for a later date.