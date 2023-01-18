Phyllis Orlaski, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 4th after an extended illness.
She was the granddaughter of the Homestead pioneer Neil family, settling in 1919.
Phyllis attended Redland Elementary, Middle and High School.
After getting all of her children into school she worked as a Dade County school bus driver. She was also a brownie scout leader and a member of the VFW Women’s auxiliary.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a son Hal Arve (Linda), son Mike Arve (Susan), daughter Shirley Vellanti (Paul); grandchildren Kristina Putnam (Jason), Lauryn Arve, Allison Silva (Joe) and Frank Vellanti; great grandchildren Regina, Nahla, Madison, Raegan, Harrison and Putnam.
No services will be held.