Rosalind Peggy Shekels was born in Miami, FL on October 9, 1926, and was called home to Our Lord on August 6, 2020. Peggy was lovingly referred to by her Dad as “Peg O my Heart”.
She attended Miami Jackson High (then known as Andrew Jackson High School) where she met the love of her life (Bob). After graduating, Peggy earned her RN at Jackson School of Nursing (Jackson Memorial).
Once she graduated from Nursing school she and Bob married and started a beautiful life together. They moved the family to Homestead in October of 1959. She began working at James Archer Smith Hospital as head nurse on the Surgical floor and then in 1969 she went to work at Homestead Medical Center, first as Dr. Burton’s nurse and then as Dr Fred Vihlen’s nurse. They both retired after Hurricane Andrew.
Peggy was predeceased by her loving Husband, Robert (Bob)Lee Shekels, Parents, Joseph Gerald Roberts and Edith Cullom Roberts and Granddaughters, Sonya Sunday and Jamie Ivy Villaronga. She is survived by her children, daughter, Judi Sunday (Benny), daughter Janet Ivy (Curt) and son Bobby Shekels (Jay). Grand children, Carolyn Ivy, Melissa Joyce , Lee Shekels (Katy), Taylor Shekels, 9 great grandchildren and an extended family of relations and friends from all walks of life.
Peggy always had a smile for everyone and adored her husband and family. Due to the current situation and restrictions, the family will have a small private service and in lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s name can made to the National Wildlife Federation at support.nwf.org