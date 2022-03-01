Peggy Faye Waldon, age 88, went to her eternal reward on February 21, 2022.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Charles Ray Waldon, Sr. her son, Charles Ray Waldon, Jr., her parents, Rev. & Mrs. W.J. Combs, her siblings, Robert J. Combs, William D. Combs and Chloe Schweitzer.
She is survived by her children, Carla (John) Alger, Inez (Allen) Howard, Sandra (Bruce) Dunn and Glenda Waldon, 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a devoted wife and mother first and foremost. She took diligent care of her family with good food, hard work, and church -anytime the door was open!
Peggy is a retired Dade County School bus driver. She was not your conventional bus driver, stopping to let her riders get goodies at the Redland Grocery store on her route, ironing shirts, and any other way she could make her riders’ day brighter and to show her love for them.
Peggy was a devoted member of the Nazarene Church. Serving mostly at Princeton Nazarene Church, she was a Sunday School teacher, served on the church board, and in many other capacities. She was also a member of the choir. During one of her many choir practices, she recalled jokingly nudging someone with her purse, forgetting about the handgun she carried in there and nearly knocking them flat!
Peggy also served as a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem. She advocated for children in the Southern part of Miami-Dade County. The day she returned from her first court appearance and realized the impact of her reporting to the judge in the case, she worked even harder to ensure that every child she represented would be given the best way forward. Her only difficulty was that the rules didn’t allow her to take the children home and take care of them herself! Prior to her service, she took in many children and young people in need. Her home almost always had extra mouths to feed! She made a difference in many lives by simply seeing a need and doing all in her power (which was great) to meet that need.
Peggy treated everyone like family. She loved deeply and that love manifested itself into action. She was not afraid to delve into any situation where she could give her love to help others.
Services to honor her life will be held at Caballero Rivera Palms Woodlawn at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 5.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/PeggyWaldon.