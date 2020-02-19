Patricia Elizabeth Newlan, née Welch, went home to heaven on February 7, 2020. She died due to complications following the rupture of her Mitral valve. Patricia passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Gladys Welch, her husband John Thomas Conlin, and her youngest son Richard James Conlin. She is survived by her fiancé, Stevan Marvonek, her sister Sharron Wahman (Bjorn), her nephew Steven Ingenhutt (Amanda), her niece Barbara Pereira (Ryan) and her great-nieces Avalon and Brittan Rudnick. She is also survived by her daughter Tracey Moehling (Robert), her son Robert Conlin (Cindy), daughter-in-law Maria Conlin (Richard), her grandchildren Brandon Moehling (Heather), Victoria Valencia (Jesus), Robert Moehling (Anna), Savannah Moehling, John-Thomas Conlin (Victoria), Mitchel Conlin, and the granddaughter of her heart Casey-Maria Conlin Graham. Patricia was also the proud great-grandmother of Jackson, Mason, Weston and Wyatt Moehling, Isabella and Emilia Valencia, Oliver Moehling and Sawyer Conlin.
Patricia was born January 1, 1937, in Manchester, England. She survived much hardship as a small child during WWII, often sharing stories of hours spent in bomb shelters, night-time raids by Nazi bombers, and picking her way through the rubble as she walked to school carrying the required gas mask.
Patricia met Sgt. John Conlin at a Halloween dance at the NCO club in October of 1955, and married him at the age of 19 on March 31,1956. They moved to the United States in the summer of 1957, eventually settling in Homestead, Florida in 1963.
Patricia became increasingly active in her community over the years. In the late 1970’s, as a young widow, she found solace in painting. She studied many years under the tutelage of Robert Youngbluth.
Most known for her paintings of the Everglades, Patricia sold hundreds of paintings over the past forty years. She also delighted in donating her paintings to be auctioned or sold as a fundraiser for a variety of charities.
Patricia was a long-time member of the Redland Women’s Club, and the Homestead Art Club. Three of her paintings are currently on display at the Hotel Redland in Homestead.
Patricia was loved and will be missed by many friends and her family. She did not want a funeral, claiming she much preferred the idea of “a bloody good party” in her honor. In keeping with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2020, from 6-9:00 pm at RF Orchids, 28100 SW 182nd Avenue, Homestead, Florida, 33030.
Patricia dearly loved Seminole Theatre, and so in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you donate to support the arts in her name. Please drop off or send a donation to: Seminole Theatre 18 N. Krome Avenue Homestead, FL 33030