August 10, 1928 - June 22, 2019
Patricia Chichester passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at the Bailey Center for Caring in Saint Augustine, FL. She was born in Waterbury CT on August 10, 1928, to Julia and Arthur Hall. Pat married her childhood sweetheart, Harry Chichester, April 30, 1949 in CT. Pat and Harry moved to Homestead FL in 1959. They raised three daughters and made their home there for 55 years. After Harry’s passing in 2013, Pat moved to Saint Augustine, FL to live with her daughter, Kathleen McMillan.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great pride in her family and home. She loved to bake, making the best chocolate chip cookies ever. And she loved to share them with family, friends, and neighbors. Her door was always open to everyone. She loved reading, sewing, arts & crafts, and ceramics. She opened her own ceramic shop, P & H Ceramics on Krome Ave, and taught and sold ceramics and supplies for several years. She also taught crafts and ceramics at the Homestead Senior Center for many years. However, her passion in life was playing Bingo at the Elks club, VFW, American Legion and anywhere they had Bingo.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Harry Chichester. She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Mcmillan of Saint Augustine, FL, Lori Chichester of Floral City. FL, and Mary (David) Dulevich of Homestead, FL. Six grandchildren, Jennifer Melvin, Sunshine Melvin, Travis (Toni) Brown, Andrea (Al) Warden, Davey Dulevich, and Brittani Dulevich. And four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, and Andrew Warden, and Louise Brown.
Her loving memory will be in our hearts and in our thoughts always.