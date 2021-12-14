Onelia Dube was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on December 8th, 2021, at age 93.
She was born to Narciso Camacho and Adoración De La Cruz on May 16th, 1928, in Santa Clara, Cuba along with her siblings Crispina, Felix, Ramon, and Narciso JR.
She met her husband, Leo Dube while he was stationed on the island serving the U.S. Navy. They later married in 1950 and moved to the United States. Onelia served her country as a military wife and together, they had two children: Leo JR. and Albert.
Onelia loved spending time with her family and often could be found spending hours on the phone chatting with her niece Gladys. She was a skilled seamstress who loved to sew and would take joy in crocheting hats for newborn babies at Homestead Hospital. Onelia was a lively spirit who touched so many hearts and will be dearly missed.
A short graveside service was held on December 8th at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALF that cared for her on her behalf; Diaz Home Care ALF, Jorge Gongar
786-286-2826 or 786-715-5627.