Nancy Graves passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Her life began at Victoria Hospital in Miami, Florida and her early years were spent in Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Gables and Key West, towns which her father’s business and work with Westinghouse took the family. She graduated from Coral Gables High School and went on to attended University of Florida where she met her one and only sweetheart, Kenneth Graves.
The two were married and settled in Ken’s hometown of Homestead where he began his life’s work in agriculture and Nancy worked in a local real estate office.
Nancy was kind, creative and selflessly raised and cared for her family. She was truly a loving “home maker”. She enjoyed cooking and collected cookbooks from her travels. Over the years, she enjoyed playing tennis at the Redland Racquet Club with her friends and later was active in the Redland Women’s Club.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves and their three daughters, Suzanne Graves, Virginia Schwebach (Todd) and Bonnie Graves, and two grandchildren: Taylor and Trevor Schwebach.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in her name to the Florida Pioneer Museum in Florida City.