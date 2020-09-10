Myrna Cherene Day of Homestead, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Myrna was a loving mother and wife who
enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, cooking and baking her famous pies, cakes and cobblers. She was well known for her baking skills during her many years working at Coffey’s Country Store. She was always up for a drive to the Keys for dinner and a Big Pina Colada with a floater.
She worked as a waitress for many years at
Westward Ho Restaurant and Capri Restaurant.
Also, Cutler Ridge Elementary and Homestead Senior High as a cafeteria worker. She always loved being with the kids.
She was an avid fisher and could outfish any man, woman or child with her favorite cane pole.
She loved animals and would rescue anything that had beaks, wings, or legs.
Always on the go, and loved life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Earl Day. She was survived by her loving children James Day (Mary), Rebecia Culpepper (Mike), Marie Kent (Kevin), and Ellen Day; her brothers and sisters Marie McCauley (Joe), Iris Harte (Forrest), Glenn Howard (Mazie), Calvin Howard, and Eva Howard; grandchildren Kim Day, Jenn Day Smith (Joe), Nathaniel Rudofsky, Kyle Kent (Laura) and Kristen Kent (Sierra); and great-grandchild Clyde Kent.
Visitation will be held at Branham Funeral Home, Krome Ave, Homestead on Saturday, September 12 from 12 noon to 5 pm.