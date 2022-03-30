Myra N. Butler, age 89 of Daytona Beach, passed away Saturday morning, March 19, 2022 from natural causes.
Born in Columbus, Georgia on August 17, 1932 to Clifford Roy
Mehaffey Jr. and Annie Louise Perdue, Myra and her family moved to Tampa, Florida where she and her 5 siblings grew up.
During her teen years, the family moved to Jacksonville where Myra met her husband to be George. After being wed, the couple moved to San Antonio, Texas where George was stationed. Upon completion of his service in the military, the couple moved to Homestead, Florida in 1959.
In 1961, they sought out a piece of property to start a plant nursery. Myra ran the nursery’s day to day operations and George worked as an
Agricultural consultant and salesman. After the birth of their child, Myra balanced her day running the nursery office, being a Mom and housewife.
In 2016, Myra and George moved to Daytona Beach, Florida to enjoy their Golden Years.
She is survived by her son, George Butler III and his wife, Cathy, of Ponce Inlet, Florida; 2 grandchildren, Katie Butler and George Butler, both of Atlanta Georgia; sister, Eleanor Hargett, of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, James Lewis Mehaffey, of Live Oak, Florida; sister-in-law, Sallie Mitchell, of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Myra was preceded in death by her husband George Butler Jr. of 64 years; siblings, Betty Adams, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; Clifford Roy Mehaffey III, of Burnsville, North Carolina, and Harold Mehaffey, of Columbus, Georgia.
Celebration of Life for Myra and George, Jr. will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Burial will immediately follow with military honors at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneral home.com