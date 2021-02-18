April 8, 1957 - February 10, 2021
MICHAEL (MIKE) BEDELL HATCHER passed away in Miami, Florida on February 10, 2021 following several years on dialysis.
He was born in 1957 in Birmingham, Alabama and is survived by his family there including his mother Julia J, Hatcher and sister Ronetta L. Hatcher and was predeceased by his father Ronald C. Hatcher, Sr. and brothers Ronald C. Hatcher, Jr and Randall L. Hatcher. He is also survived by his close friends in Miami and Homestead, Florida - Pastor Patrick Hadley, Maryannette and Sidney Robinson, Cathie Cotton Stocking, Lee and Dewey Steele, Holly
Howlett and Barry J. White.
He will be interred with his long time companion Carol-Jean Larson.
Mike was a veteran having served in the U.S Navy. He was a grower and an agricultural contractor in the Redland agricultural area in Homestead. He was also very active in civic affairs and held many offices including President of the Redland Citizens Association, President of the South Florida Bluegrass Association, Miami-Dade County Transportation Planning Organization, Director Citizens Allied for Safe Energy, Inc.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Noon at Miami Memorial Park, 6200 SW 77 Ave, Miami, FL 33143. Tributes can be made in care of the Robinsons, 305-776-8571.