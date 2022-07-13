Michael Lee Brawner, of Homestead, passed away June 23rd, of natural causes.
Born June 23rd, in Arlington Virginia, the second child of Lloyd and Rita Brawner.
Mike’s schooling ended at age 15 after suffering a tragic accident and spending more than five months in the hospital. His love of life was reflected in his ambulance ride to the hospital. The attendant tried to pull the sheet over him thinking he had passed. Mike pushed the sheet back stating, “Not yet.”
A life of pain was tolerated by his love of the Lord.
He is survived by his brother Jeff. He was pre-deceased by his parents Lloyd and Rita, brothers Patrick, Steve, Jon and sister Joan.
There will be a family gathering at a later date in DeLand, Florida.