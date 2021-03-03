To know Michael Hood was to love him!
Michael was born on November 17, 1943 at James Archer Smith Hospital to the late Lonnie and Miriam Hood. He was a life-long Homestead resident and loved his little town.
Michael went to school at Ransom Everglades and upon graduation went to college at Stetson where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration.
He went on to serve in the US Army before returning to his beloved Homestead.
Michael had several jobs over the years including work at Community Bank and S & M Farm Supply, but he spent most of his years as the owner of Hood Groves growing Florida avocados.
After he retired from avocados, he spent time volunteering at Homestead Hospital, driving the parking lot transportation cart. You may not have known his name but likely remember his smile and he always had candy on board for the riders.
Michael passed away on March 1, 2021. He is survived by his loving and patient wife Rita, brother Richard (Kathryn), his sons Bradford (Kathy) and Gregg, his stepdaughter Deborah (Thomas), his stepson Michael (Victoria), 2 nephews, 3 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter.
A celebration of Michael’s life (and what a life it was) will be held in the near future.