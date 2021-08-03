Maxine passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 10, 2021.
She is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 53 years, James "Buddy" Booker. She leaves behind her daughter Jamie Anzivino (Art), her cherished grandsons Mathew and Michael (Lauren) and her much adored great-granddaughter, Aria Lyn Anzivino along with many nieces and nephews. Maxine had many, many beloved friends.
Maxine was born in Homestead in 1934, graduating from Homestead High School in 1952.
Her first job was with a jewelry store. She later worked her way up the ladder of Coral Gables Federal Savings and Loan where she became Vice President and the Branch Manager for the Homestead Branch. Throughout her career she contributed to many local committees to benefit the community. After her retirement in 1989, she and Buddy enjoyed their summers in the North Georgia Mountains returning to Homestead for the winter months. A great deal of time was also spent at the baseball field watching Mathew and Michael play.
Maxine was a life long member of First United Methodist Church of Homestead. She served on many committees and also sang in the Church Choir.
In addition to spending as much time as possible with her family, Maxine enjoyed making jewelry and traveling. She celebrated her 80th birthday cruising the canals of Amsterdam.
She will be missed by many and loved by all.
A visitation for Maxine will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn, 27100 OLD DIXIE HWY,
NARANJA, FL 33032. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF HOMESTEAD, 622 NORTH KROME AVENUE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Maxine's honor to:
Methodist Children's Home, 51 Childrens Way, Enterprise, FL 32725