Mary Ruth Chapman was born on December 19, 1944, and passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, in Hospice care at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Miami-Dade County, and lived there all of her life, graduating first from Southwest Miami High School, and later from Miami-Dade Community College. She lived most of her adult life in the Homestead area of the county.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; brother, Ronnie; grandsons, Stephen and Matthew; and her grandparents.
Mary is survived by her children, Suzanne, Christopher, and Danielle; her sisters Eileen and Kathy; her brothers, Robert and Joe; her mother, Wanda; her grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Dylan, and Destiny; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-grands and cousins; and her longtime companion, Ron.
Mary’s profession was selling real estate and she was wonderful at it; so many people found their dream homes because of her expertise. She was devoted to giving the very best service possible. She worked for many years at Coldwell Bankers and later finished her career with the Keyes Company, of which she said was the best place to work, with the best people in the world.
However, Mary’s lifelong passion was helping people, from the time she was young, helping to raise her siblings, to long after she could have retired, helping the lost, outcasts, and the less fortunate.
Mary was devoted to being a strong role model and mentor, with helping folks get and remain clean and sober. She cooked for and worked tirelessly to help those struggling, and more people than can be counted owe their very lives to her.
Mary was caring, selfless, and very humble; she was also loyal, self-sacrificing and endlessly kind. There was never anybody quite like Mary; she was beloved by family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. She will be forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life service was held for Mary on April 9th, 2022, at Florida City Church, with Pastor Jeff Jennings officiating.
Those wishing to make donations may send them to the American Cancer Society, at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.