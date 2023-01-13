Mary Catherine Bardsley (M. C.) passed away Jan 11, 2023, 10:18 PM at the age of 95.
She was a native of Homestead, born in a house in Povenir, in the northeast section of town, which still stands today. She attended Neva King Cooper Elementary and the old Homestead High, going on to Florida State College for Women, graduating with a B.S. degree in Social Studies.
Thanks to a very dear friend, Art McKee, she became, at 16, the youngest qualified Red Cross Water Safety Instructor in the state of Florida, and spent many summers at the Homestead Pool teaching children and adults to swim.
After college, she came home to teach in the elementary schools of Dade, Redland, Neva King Cooper, Colonial Drive and Campbell Drive. With the strong aid of Principal Edna Bird, she became one of the first elementary librarians in Dade County. When she transferred to Colonial Drive, she was involved in two new concepts for Dade, Pod Schools and Integration.
Mary Catherine was married to Howard Clarke Bardsley, a union that lasted 44 years until Howard's death in 1996. She is survived by her sister, Sally Weber, brother Fred Suber, and two nephews, Richard and Robert Weber and their families.
An active volunteer, she stayed very busy in the Homestead Power Squadron Auxiliary, the Visitors Center, Eastern Star Ad Astra Chapter 71, the First United Methodist Church of Homestead, and the Pioneer museum.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity, the Methodist Church, or the Pioneer museum.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2 pm, at First United Methodist Church, 622 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030.
Arrangements in care of Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn, Naranja Florida 33032. www.palmswoodlawnnaranja.com