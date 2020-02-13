Mary Brandani Tye Melgar was welcomed into Heaven on February 10, 2020.
Mary, age 89, nourished people around her with love, faith, and hospitality. She died peacefully at home.
Left to honor Mary and remember her love are her husband Miguel Melgar and her two sons Tom (Beth) Tye and Tim Tye; two granddaughters Elizabeth (Thomas) Couture and Christine Tye; great-grandson Matthew Couture and brother Mario Brandani.
A memorial service will be held at Branam Funeral Home, 809 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 on Saturday, February 15 at 3 PM.
Since Mary served many churches, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local church or charity.