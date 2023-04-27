May 22, 1929 - April 11, 2023
Mary Ann Martino, a resident of Homestead Manor, passed away peacefully and is now with our Lord and Savior.
She was a long time resident of Homestead and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She is survived by her four children, grandchildren, and great grand children. She will be greatly missed, and continued to be loved by all.
Her final resting place will be her hometown, Glassport, PA.
