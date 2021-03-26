Mary Amanda Worley Evans passed away March 17, 2021 surrounded by her family in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
Amanda was born on June 17, 1952 in Homestead, FL to the late Paul Lytle Worley Sr. and Mamie Jane Clark Worley.
She attended and graduated South Dade Sr. High School. Her dad, who she adored, also taught history and coached basketball while she was there and she loved telling stories of herself as a cheerleader at his basketball games. She cherished her small hometown and the many lifelong friends she made there.
After high school, she attended Western Colorado University in pursuit of a degree in early childhood education. She loved reminiscing and laughing about ski class and adventures out West. But for a girl with Florida roots, she quickly realized she didn't like the cold and returned to Homestead.
In 1974 she married James Dale Evans. They had a partnership like no other that was a testament to their tireless love and dedication for one another and a shining example to their two children, Jay Bryan Evans and Elizabeth Carlyn Evans, who Amanda called her pride and joy in life.
Amanda's passion was teaching children. She taught pre-school for several years at St. John’s Episcopal School in Homestead where she and her family were also members of the St. John’s Church community.
In 1991, the family moved to the Cayman Islands. Amanda and Dale worked side by side running a family-owned Bed and Breakfast until it sold. And then would manage Beachcomber Condominiums located on Seven Mile Beach for 25 years together until retirement. Amanda was the heart and soul of those businesses. She treasured guests that came from all over the world to visit, some becoming like family. And they too enjoyed returning to find her warmth and hospitality.
Her precious grandson, Mason Evans, was born in 2011 and who she called, “my heart”. Amanda and Mason were two peas in a pod; their birthdays a week apart (which they loved to celebrate with lots of confetti). Her sweet, caring nature was matched by his. No words could begin to describe the special bond they shared.
Amanda also had a passion for the visual arts.
She was a talented artist and enjoyed working in many different types of mediums. Her artwork was displayed in galleries and art shows around the Cayman Islands and throughout her home, right alongside her grandson's artwork.
More than anything, Amanda loved spending time with her family and dear friends. She was always thoughtfully planning special family activities, birthdays, and vacations. She loved to travel and many unforgettable memories were made on annual family Fall trips to the North Georgia mountains, mother/daughter getaways, European and Christmas vacations, and girl trips with her childhood girlfriends, the Mermaids.
It was a gift to know her and be loved by her.
She was the sweetest, strongest, brightest, most fun-loving soul and will forever be held close in heart by so many that loved her.
Amanda was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, James Dale Evans; children, Jay Bryan Evans and Elizabeth Carlyn Evans (Ryan); grandchild, Mason Evans; siblings Elizabeth Jane Ryan, Paul Worley Jr. (Jean), Sara Rebecca Raymond; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service for Amanda will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Fernandina Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Amanda's memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation in Grand Cayman: https://breastcancerfoundation.ky/donations/