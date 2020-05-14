Mary Agnes Snook, 76, passed away May 3rd, 2020. Mary was a British citizen born in Georgetown, British Guiana.
She attended the Ursuline Convent School for Girls in Georgetown and
Barbados.
She immigrated to the United States in 1965, where she lived for a brief
time in South Carolina and then permanently maintained residence throughout Florida in Marathon, Homestead, and then finally Cross Creek.
Mary was a successful business owner for over 30 years as a tax accountant. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, supported numerous
charities, thoroughly enjoyed gardening, and loved her many Colliepatch Collies that she was a pet parent and breeder of.
Mary is preceded in death by both her parents William Dove and Mary Agnes (deCaires) Mew and her former husband and friend Robert “Bob” Snook. She is survived, and deeply loved, by her siblings Timothy (Gail) Mew, Elizabeth Knobloch, Margaret (Olaf) Kosmoll; son Kevin (Estrella) Breeland of Pembroke Pines and daughter Orianna (Ron) Myers of Micanopy, FL; grandchildren Paxton, Robert, and Sebastian and 6 nieces and 1 nephew.
Graveside services are limited to family only at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Alachua County on May 12, 2020.