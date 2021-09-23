Martha Raye Bryant Lovell, known by family as “Mimi,” passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2021, at the age of 84.
Martha was born in Homestead, FL on May 1, 1937 to the late Roland and Raye (Catoe) Bryant. She lived in Princeton, Florida her entire life. Her family roots were in farming. The Bryant and Catoe families moved from
Georgia to South Florida in the early 1930’s and were among the first to farm in Homestead. Their tomato packing house (B & L Farms) still stands in Princeton today.
Martha volunteered for many years at Princeton Christian School and later worked in Human Resources at Homestead City Hall. She loved her work with the City and devoted herself to the employees. She was a proud union organizer and member who worked tirelessly to advocate for the rights and benefits of workers.
While her work brought her great happiness and lifetime friends, the greatest joy in Martha’s life was her family. Most close to her heart were her daughter Peggy (husband David Zamos) and her two grandsons Graham Webster (wife Aubrey) and Dylan Zamos and her little dog Babe.
Martha was blessed by a large family and many friends who cherished her spirit, She will be forever remembered for her kindness and sweet nature. She was always there to offer her support and love.
Martha was laid to rest beside her parents in Palms Woodlawn Cemetery in Homestead. On her final journey she was escorted by the Homestead Police Department as a tribute to her devotion to this community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and will always be in our hearts. We love you and miss you dear Mimi.
We invite friends and family to share a memory at
Branam Funeral Home’s website: https://www.memorialplan.net/obituaries.