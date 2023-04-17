MARTHA MARY MAAS, born March 11, 1962, returned home to the Lord on April 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Martha was born and raised in Homestead where she lived her entire life.
Martha was employed for over 40 years by Homestead Hospital in the Cardiopulmonary Department. Martha loved her job and her work family at Baptist Homestead Hospital. She was so grateful for all the compassionate healthcare providers who took such wonderful care of her while at MCI, Baptist Health and Homestead Hospital.
Martha was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Kathleen Maas, and her sister, Carol Montgomery. She is survived by her daughter Lindy Mayer (Jeffrey) and her son, Justin Herr, as well as her siblings, Frederick Maas (Tracey), Edward Maas (Laurie), Kathy Cuthbert (David), John Maas (Michele), and Rose Williams (John).
A funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead, Florida, on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 1 PM. Martha was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Homestead Hospital Foundation.