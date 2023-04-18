MARLYN EAKER CARPENTER, born June 30, 1942, returned home to the Lord on April 15, 2023, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marlyn was born in Cherryville, NC and moved to Homestead, FL in 1945 at the age of three.
Preceded in death by her husband Dennis Carpenter, her parents Kern and Rubie Lee Eaker, and her sister, Verneda Bailey.
She is survived by her partner, Frederick Kalmey, brother Charles Eaker (Linda) of Boomer, NC, brother Dan Eaker (Lu Ann) of Richmond Hill, GA, her two children, Kern Carpenter (Cheryl), Denise Berry (Dennis) and four grandchildren, Wesley & Macie Berry, and Dennis and Austin Carpenter.
Marlyn graduated from South Dade High School in 1960 and furthered her education for one year at Andrew’s College in Georgia. During her years at South Dade High, Marlyn worked as a secretary for the First United Methodist Church and as a receptionist for Dr. Roger Gunderson, a local dentist.
She was an active volunteer in her church and taught preschool for 17 years at First United Methodist Day School. In 1983, Marlyn began doing the bookkeeping for her son Kern at Kern Carpenter Farms, and contiued until two months ago when she became sick. In 1988, along with bookkeeping for the farm, Marlyn began working at Florida City Elementary as a K-4 teacher’s assistant for 8 years. She later was transferred to Westd Homestead Elementary wher she worked in the library as a paraprofessional.
Marlyn loved animals, crafts, crossword puzzles and life. She had a great passion for helping people. She was such a loving person and would brighten up a room with her presence. She loved others as Jesus loved us. Marlyn will be truly missed by her surviving family and all of her friends. May she rest in peace in the loving arms of the Savior of us all.
The funeral will be Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The First United Methodist Church of Homestead, 622 N. Krome Avenue. There will be a viewing from 12:30 - 2:00 pm, and the service will begin at 2:00 pm. Following the services she will be laid to rest at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn at 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, FL beside her husband, the late Dennis Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Homestead, 622 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 or “This is the Dog” animal rescue at 815 N. Homestead Blvd., #336, Homestead, FL 33030.