Homestead resident Thomas Marlow Jacobsen, died January 12, 2021, at age 95.
Marlow was born September 20, 1925 to Marlow D. and Lou Jacobsen of Homestead Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son John Jacobsen, and his first wife Mildred Jacobsen.
Marlow is survived by his wife Peggy Jacobsen, daughter Katrina Jacobsen
Lavene, her husband Whitney G. Lavene, grandson John A. Ennis, his wife Christy and great granddaughter Harper, grandson James Ennis, granddaughter Lexi Lavene Vodopija, her husband John and great granddaughter Sadie, grandson Stephen Lavene, his wife Nikki and, grandson Daniel Lavene, stepsons Derek and Steve Eaker and brother-in-law James Wright.
Marlow served in the United States Navy during World War II as aerial photographer and returned to Florida where he attended college at the University of Florida. While Marlow and his father operated the Homestead Gas Company, Marlow also opened the Marathon Gas Company in the Florida Keys in 1950. Homestead Gas Company became a three generation operation when Marlow’s daughter Katrina joined the family business. During his career Marlow served on numerous industry boards and committees and was a founding member of Community Bank of Homestead.
Marlow was a member of the Silver Palm United Methodist Church and was dedicated to community service. In 1986 and 1987 he was named citizen of the year by the Greater Homestead/Florida City Chamber of Commerce. Marlow’s passion for state parks started in 1986 while being the longest sitting director of the Florida National Parks Association. He traveled the world for his love of orchids and was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting from an early age.
Marlow enjoyed “a life well lived”, filled with remarkable stories and adventures throughout.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Florida National Parks Association 10 Parachute Key #51 Homestead, FL 33034.