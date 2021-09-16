Heaven gained an angel as God opened the gates to eternal life and peace on
September 9, 2021 for Mark Stephen White, born January 9, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his dad Jesse and his brother Paul.
He leaves behind his mom, Polly, brothers Stanley and David, as well as many loving relatives and friends.
Mark attended school in Homestead Florida.
He was a carpenter by trade, but adept at welding and other trades.
He was a very humble, kind-hearted soul, always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. And he had a wonderful wry sense of humor.
He loved playing music with his brothers and maternal grandmom, who was instrumental in teaching the love of music, especially country and bluegrass.
He also loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting with family and friends on many trips.
He was an organ donar and became a recipient in 2000 in Miami, Florida. We were blessed to have 21 more years with his presence.
Tenacious to the end, he didn’t give up easily on a job nor on life. You could see him with his Lil Dog Lady wherever he went.
A private service will be held at a later date according to family whishes. Beggs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In liew of contributions, please consider being an organ donor.