April 28, 1956 - May 9, 2020
Mark Edward Palmer Sr. of Homestead Florida, passed away May 9th, 2020.
Mark survived his wife of 30 years, Christine Palmer, who passed September of 2018.
Mark was a Marine and served his Country in Vietnam.
He was a loving husband and father, and is survived by six children, Mark Edward Palmer Jr. 39, Cristina Palmer Snyder 37, Joshua Palmer 26, Ashley Palmer 24, Shawn and Steven Burnett. And was a very proud Grandfather to seven great grandchildren.
Mark worked for Rex Utilities and the County Water Dept. for almost 25 years and was known and loved by many. Mark was always the life of the party, and had many accomplishments throughout his life, cooking/ barbecuing being one of them. There's so much more to say about Mark, he will be greatly missed, and I am Honored to have known him.
REST IN PEACE MARK.
Because of COVID-19, the service was limited to immediate family only.
The Palmer Family requests instead of flowers to make a donation to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, in Mark and Christine Palmer's name.