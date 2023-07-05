December 29, 1951 - June 25, 2023
Dr. Maritza Vila-Rivas was born on December 29, 1951 to parents Juan and Gladys Vila in Cuba.
At the age of 15 she moved to Miami. In her 20’s she moved to Guadalajara, Mexico to pursue her medical degree. It was in Mexico where she met the love of her life, Eduardo Rivas.
They got married, had their first daughter and soon after moved to Miami, Florida where they had their second daughter. In 1998 Dr. Vila-Rivas completed her Pediatrics Residency at MCH. She soon after opened the doors of ABC Pediatrics, PA in Homestead, Florida to fulfill her dream of serving the same population she worked with for many years while contributing to RCMA (Redlands Christian Migrant Association).
She was a woman of strong faith who always said God guided her life. A wonderful wife and mother, beloved grandmother and friend to many. She loved her patients, family and showed compassion to everyone she met.
She is survived by her mother Gladys, husband Eduardo, two daughters Maritza and Jasmine, granddaughter Olivia, brother Dennis, three nephews and a niece. She will be missed dearly and loved always.