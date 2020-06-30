Marilyn Joyce Simmons, age 79, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN.
Marilyn was a member of First Baptist Church Tellico Village, graduated from South Dade High School in Homestead, FL and attended University of Southern Mississippi.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling anywhere with her husband, Jimmy.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William Marshall Cody and Lula Mae Grubbs Cody, her two brothers George W. Cody and Herbert Wayne Cody.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy D. Simmons, Sr; her three children Jimmy D. Simmons, Jr (wife Denise); William Gregory Simmons; Jeffery Todd Simmons; six grandchildren; Rachel Evans (husband Mike), Taylor Sacchieri (husband Jacob); Cody Simmons, Davis Simmons, Raina Simmons and Paxton Simmons; great-grandchildren McLellan Evans and Lincoln Evans; and soon to be Baby Sacchieri; and her sister, Shirley Petkovsek of Natchez, MS, as well as many nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Honorary Pall Bearers: Her Grandson’s: Cody Simmons, Davis Simmons, Paxton
Simmons, Michael Evans, Jacob Sacchieri as well as her beloved nephew Haydn Petkovsek and Stevie Simmons.
Family will receive friends from 1-2pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Marilyn's life immediately follow at 2pm, Dr. Charles Bernard, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: Cancer Society – Prostate or Sacoma.