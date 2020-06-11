Marietta Pedersen Pedersen, loving mother of Charles Kenneth (Von) and Christian Kai, passed away May 28, 2020 in Bellingham, WA.
She considered Ken and Kai her most marvelous gifts from God. She is also survived by her twin sister, Martine Orr (Gil); her favorite and only brother, George Christian Pedersen Jr.(Terry); her baby sister, Johanna Wyatt; eleven grandchildren, Roechelle, KaiLee, Joel, Forrest, Brianna', Tyler, Cassidy, Sara, Colton, Mikena, and Logan; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; four great, great niblings; many cousins, two daughters in heart, Angie and Tracy; and many dear friends. She was pre-deceased by her cherished husband, James Miller Pedersen and her loving parents, George Christian and Pasqualina Trombetta Pedersen.
Marietta (Retta) was born on July 2, 1939 in Miami, Florida, to a tomato farming family who grew potatoes for the war effort. The family lived in a log house in Rockdale (US 1 and 152 St.) before moving to Cutler, FL in 1946 where the family lived in what is now Thallatta Estates. Retta and her twin, Martine (Tine), learned to love Danish pastries during their year living in Denmark with our Danish Family. Retta attended Georgetown University, where she earned a BS in Foreign Service and a MS in Government,
History, and Economics. She also attended the prestigious University of Copenhagen and later earned a BA in Fine Arts from Simon Fraser University.
Marietta had the good fortune to have lived in the USA, Denmark, Germany, US Virgin islands, and Canada. Teaching was her professional passion and she was certified in primary and secondary education.
The four siblings were very close and traveled together many times, to many places, over many years; most recently to Alaska (Denali, a dream answered for Retta) in the summer of 2019.
Marietta was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order in Langley, BC, Canada where she loved visiting for companionship, inspiration and prayers. She spent her waning years in efforts to protect the pre-born, infirm, disabled, mentally ill, emotionally unstable, and elderly by speaking out, preparing newsletters, working in the pro-life movement, meeting with those that needed companionship and most importantly, in fervent prayer. She was happiest when making others happy; and will be remembered for her spontaneous smile and quixotic wit.
"What a great woman. I am proud to call her 'Mom', sister, aunt, cousin or friend."
Marietta's family thanks all for the prayers and good wishes.
She requested donations be given to:
Lynden Human Life, PO Box 9 Lynden, WA.98264
Langley Pro-Life Society, 20161 Fraser Highway, Langley, Canada V3A4G4