Margaret Sue Bell London was the eldest daughter of Charles Bell and Jessie Hill Bell. She was born April 4, 1920 in Brighton, Tennessee. A graduate
of Memphis State, she returned home to teach 2nd grade at the Brighton school till the passing of her father in 1950. Then she, her sister Helen and their mother Jessie moved to Miami, Florida to live with her brother (Robert) Sloan Bell. She received a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Miami and taught school in Miami until retiring in 1974.
Margaret married Robert London in 1954 and they settled in Miami till her retirement when they bought a 20-acre farm in Homestead, Florida where they grew limes and avocados.
Bob passed away in 1992 and she continued to farm the last 5 acres until she could no longer safely stay at the farm by herself in 2011. She went to several retirement homes in Homestead, but eventually was brought to Covington, TN by her cousins in September of 2012. She passed away in her sleep at midnight January 15, 2020. She was 99 years old.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Robert Henry (Nagode) London, her parents, brother Sloan Bell and sisters Helen Bell Malone and Mary Bell Kraft. She is survived by her nephew Charles Malone of Cedar Park, Texas and his wife Christine and daughter Abigail. Also, a niece Carolyn Kraft Ware and her husband John and their daughter Rebecca.
She and Bob were long-term members of Redlands Community Church in Homestead Florida. The church helped Margaret stay on the farm for many years.
We acknowledge Jerry and Peppy Frye, Judy Cabrera, and the Deacons (and many more) for taking care of her in Homestead. We also wish to acknowledge the assistance of cousins Jean Hill Chisolm, Joy Hill, Zane Hill Jr., and Casey Hill for being there for Margaret in Tennessee these last seven plus years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redland Community Church in her name at 14601 SW 248th Street, Homestead, FL 33032.