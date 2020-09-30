July 6, 1963 – September 12, 2020
Life lives on in the form of the loving memory of Marcia Trinette (Trinnie) Turner-Workman, who died unexpectedly at home in her sleep on the Sabbath, a little after midnight on September 12, 2020, after a series of illnesses that developed over the years.
Trinnie, as she was affectionately called by her close friends and relatives, was born July 6, 1963 in Parsons, Kansas to Herman Joseph Turner and Eletha (Markham) Turner.
While she passed away so relatively young at 57, at least she is now resting in peace instead of suffering in pain, but unfortunately prior to her death, she suffered from being severely handicapped with total blindness in her later years, along with rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, lymphedema, diabetes, and congestive heart failure, among other ailments.
However, that did not stop Trinnie from ever loving GOD and Jesus. Her home was in Homestead, Florida where she enjoyed the company of her loving husband and caregiver, Dennis (Denny) D. Workman and her loving son and caregiver Jason D.R. Turner-Workman.
Trinnie, who along with her husband and son, were very religious persons who were Sabbath keepers and members of the Church of God, 7th Day.
Trinnie attended elementary, middle, and Junior high schools in Parsons, Kansas, but after moving to Denver, Colorado, attended and graduated at age 16 from Montbello High School in 1980. She played drums and violin in band, but she always wanted to fiddle like Charlie Daniels, so the band director had to work hard to keep her rooted in traditional violin music. Trinnie always tried to reach out to set her own pace, and she was one of the first female athletes to play in the boy’s football leagues in school, where she was definitely ahead of her time. She also played girls fast pitch softball and was a stupendous pitcher, who was taught by her Father. Majoring in Elementary Education at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, Trinnie was a distinguished member of the Dean’s Scholastic Honors List and of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA).
She graduated in 1985, becoming a certified and credentialed teacher in Kansas and Missouri with a lifetime credential. Trinnie was born to lead and fine tuned her development and early training as an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sister and woman at Pittsburg State; she was a true Soror who would help anyone in need. She was later named the most outstanding alumni of her 1985 graduating class. She always said she wanted to make the world a better place for educating children, and she did just that, teaching elementary education in various grades 2-9 for nearly 10 years in the Wichita, Kansas Public School System, before retiring to work in the restaurant and nightclub business and the field of broadcast television.
She was especially close to her Mother, Eletha, who only recently died in 2015.
In addition to being a spiritual person who loved GOD and Jesus, Trinnie also loved Great Dane dogs and owned three of them in her lifetime. She simply loved their companionship and spirit.
Dennis and Trinnie became best friends after they met at a restaurant in 1992, and she married him in 2002. He affectionately referred to her as his “Princess Trinnie T.” They had one child named Jason who was born in 2006. Trinnie always said the three happiest moments in her life were when she met her future husband, when they got married, and when they were blessed with the birth of their only son, Jason.
Trinnie loved to travel and enjoyed vacations and trips to various places, including Paris, France, the Caribbean Islands, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the Florida Keys, New Orleans, New York, Las Vegas, the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Cooperstown, and Hawaii.
She also enjoyed various sports and helping her husband Dennis coach the sports he was involved in coaching, including football, basketball, baseball, track and field, and soccer. They often coached soccer, baseball, basketball and football together at various places like the YMCA, Homestead Little League, J.D. Redd Park, Pop Warner and Dick Conley Memorial Youth Football, etc. Their son, Jason was well known in Homestead, Florida City, Kendall, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, and South Dade athletics as a profoundly gifted athlete and student who graduated from high school at age 11, where at 13, he is now a sophomore at Liberty University, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies in the combined fields of pre-law, business, and sport management.
Trinnie loved laughing, comedy, reading, music, and television, including sports programs. She also loved watching celebrity award shows, and listening to country music, but her favorite shows were soap operas, with her very favorite always being General Hospital. She so loved discussing the prior day’s episodes with her friends, and critiquing the various actions, behavior, plots, and portrayals of the show’s characters, often anticipating and predicting what was going to happen next.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by three brothers, two sisters, and a brother-in-law, Everett Estelle of San Jose, California, Herman Joseph Turner Jr. and Danny Turner of Denver, Colorado, Elizabeth Poswalk and husband, Robert of Dallas, Texas, Vickie Turner of San Jose, California, and Jimmie Turner of Oakland, California. A third, and the oldest sibling and sister, Joan Estelle (Everett) of San Jose, California, who was exceptionally close to Trinnie and helped raise her from childhood, also died unexpectedly, shortly after hearing of Trinnie’s death. Trinnie also had (18) nieces and nephews in the form of Christian Turner, I (Monica), William Estelle, James Bailey, Jr., Joseph Turner, III (Lee), Trinette Hall (Rahsaan), Shavonne Pigford
(Dennis), Heather Bailey, Juawan Turner, Sherman Demps, III, Justin Bailey, Chanel Turner, Jimmie Turner, Jr., Brandon Turner, Brian Turner (Kristin), Brent Turner, Courney Turner, Koni Turner, and Latisha Turner. She is also
survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Workman (Judy) with daughter Christine and son Jeffrey, and sister-in-law Cindy Noggle (Tandy) and daughter Mindy and son Randy. Trinnie was preceded in death by her Father, Herman Joseph Turner and her Mother, Eletha (Markham) Turner.
Ironically, her favorite popular song was “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy, featuring Faith Evans. She listened to it all the time; now, we shall all be missing you our love, but we shall all see her again some day if we only “believe, we shall receive”. Also ironically, when she was sometimes asked what she wanted for herself and others, she would respond:
“believe and you shall receive”. This often became a rallying cry for the sports games she was involved in coaching with her husband, in that she would often tell or yell at the players to “believe and you shall receive” the victory. So while Trinnie’s faith in GOD and Jesus was unbounded, this is not a simple forgotten, game day victory we are talking about and involved in here. This is an eternal life victory struggle that we must all strive to achieve, because like the present day Covid-19 situation, we are all in this together. To accomplish this, we must sincerely believe that GOD sent his only son, our Lord Jesus down to earth in human form to die for our sins on the cross, and we must pray and ask Jesus to come into our hearts and accept him as our savior to inherit our eternal gift of life. It is a free gift, and there are not many gifts that are free in life anymore. After we do that, then we must pray daily, keep GOD’s commandments, confess our sins, repent, and be baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ to inherit the kingdom of GOD. We must then carry the torch like an Olympic runner and be a warrior for Christ to help others complete the same task. That is the lesson Trinnie would have wanted us to take away from her beloved classroom as one of her students: “believe and you shall receive”. As she would say it: “its not hard to achieve; you just have to believe”. While this is a different kind of victory than a football or basketball game, we are all deeply involved in it together. Rather than focus on the grief of her death, Trinnie would have wanted us all to celebrate her life, carry on and “believe so that we can receive” and meet or see her again some day, because there is so much more to life than what ends in dying. Please do this for yourself and then for others to give back, because you must first save yourself so that you may then be of service to save and serve others. Trinnie’s untimely and premature death shall then be complete and have total and infinite meaningful purpose in the classroom of life. Amen. John 1:29-34, 3:3-8, 3:15-21, 3:36, 4:14, 5:24, 6:40, 6:47, 10:28, 11:23-27, 17:3; Matthew 3:16-17, 6:9-13, 12:4-5, 12:50, 19:29, 22:36-40, 25:46; Mark 10:30, 12:28-34; Luke 3:21-22, 10:27-28, 11:2-4, 18:17, 18:30; Ephesians 4:4-6; Mark 1:9-11, 10:15, 16:16; Acts 2:38; 1 Peter 3:21; Deuteronomy 5:6-21; Exodus 20:1-17; Numbers 6:24-26.
Memorial Donations may be made to a GoFundMe www.gofundme.com/f/i039LL-BE-MISSING-YOU account that is being set up under the name of “We’ll Be Missing You” as an ongoing nonprofit memorial scholarship fund and foundation in remembrance of Marcia Trinette Turner-Workman, to further the classroom education of various youth applicants, assist with uninsured medical bills, and other charitable giving of a spiritual and religious nature, first establishing a tithing fund for charities of 10 percent off the top of each donation, Malachi 3:10-11. A private cemetery service shall be held on October 6, 2020, with interment at the South Florida VA National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. You may contact us at probrokera@gmail.com (website coming soon).