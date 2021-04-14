Marcia Wynne Phillips, age 79, passed away in Orlando, Florida on March 20, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Marcia was born in Brooklyn, New York.
Marcia was known for her ability to brighten up any room that she walked into and for her kind, caring heart that she shared with so many. She lived her life to the fullest and had the life that we all dream about. Marcia was an
extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, animal lover and plant extraordinaire (especially orchids).
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Joseph Phillips and her youngest daughter, Kylee Phillips. Marcia lived on Miami Beach for decades and was a prominent figure who fought for those who had no voice, especially children and animals. She spent years teaching at numerous
different schools, focusing on underprivileged children and helping them succeed in life.
Marcia and Joe purchased a horse farm as part of their “retirement” plan and they ran Live Oak Farm and Stables for nearly twenty years. After the loss of her husband, Marcia kept up Live Oak Farms, until she decided to sell the family farm and move to Windermere, Florida in order to be closer to her family and loved ones.
Marcia adored her family, friends, and of course all of her four-legged creatures (especially her horse, Cinderella’s Pride (C.P.). She was a woman that was always on the go and never could sit still for longer than a minute. She had a love for horseback riding, gardening, cooking, baking, reading, teaching and was active in numerous charitable organizations including the Fruit and Spice Farm Garden Club.
Marcia is survived by her five children Steven, Greg, Kim (Randy), Kari (Peter), and Kristy (Brian), and four grandchildren Alexandra (David), Samantha (Sam), Nikole, and Chase, and four great-grandchildren Jacqueline, Stella , Regan and Shane, all of which she loved and touched deeply.
The family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony on April 17th, 2021 in Winter Garden, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marcia’s favorite charities have been requested:
South Florida SPCA: https://www.spca-sofla.org/ or
Coins Curing Cancer (C3 For Change) c/o Community Foundation of Broward https://www.cfbroward.org/online-donation/c3-for-change