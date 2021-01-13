Marcia Anne Brocato Maynard, age 82 of Homestead, Fl, gained her heavenly wings peacefully at home on December 29th, 2020.
Though she often spoke colorful words, she faithfully maintained a steadfast relationship with God and spoke of their relationship often. God was no doubt, by her side in her last moments.
She thoroughly enjoyed the beauty of nature and her place of residence offered a beautiful lake view that inspired and uplifted her daily. She particularly enjoyed watching the ducks and God’s other little creatures, which she spoke of frequently with detailed description. Mom’s love of creative writing was only seconded by her love of art, which she thoroughly
enjoyed, even maintaining an art studio at times.
Marcia was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on November 1, 1938 and grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, where she graduated from Central High School in 1956. She attended Millsaps College in Jackson from 1956-58 where she was a member of Chi Delta, Creative Writing Honorary, and published poetry in Stylus, a literary magazine. She was a member of the Millsaps Singers, Madrigal singers, Student Senate, and Beta Sigma Omicron Sorority.
Those early years in college proved to mark a lasting thirst for higher education and a deep desire to attain her lifelong dreams of a college degree focusing on creative writing and teaching. Following raising a family with Jerry Lee Maynard, she went on to earn a B.A. in Creative Writing at Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1988, where she earned the Hardin-Graybill Prize, the highest award given by KWC to a creative writing student. While a student at KWC, Marcia created the first after-school program in Kentucky at Newton Parrish Elementary School. Marcia’s teaching career led her to the University of Louisville and inspired her to continue her education, thereby earning her M.A. in English in 1990.
Ultimately her ambitions, generosity and sense of adventure led her to join the United States Peace Corp, whereby she taught American Culture and Writing in the Teacher Training College in Lesno, Poland, where she also sponsored the Drama Club.
Upon returning to the states, Marcia continued her teaching career in Owensboro, Ky, in hopes of being close to family once again, but ultimately made the difficult decision to relocate to Homestead, Florida for further employment. She found her niche in Homestead, where she taught Language Arts at Homestead Senior High School, as well as Development Reading and Writing and ESOL Grammar and Writing at Miami Dade Community College.
Marcia was preceded in death by mother, Evelyn Brocato; father, Rural Spriggs; and stepdad, Van Brocato. She was also preceded in death by her
husband of 27 years and father of her four children, Jerry Lee Maynard; son, Ruset Raymond Maynard (Kelli Maynard) of Vincennes, IN; and daughter,
Andrea Elizabeth Maynard Sheldon (Fiancé, Emmette Biscamp) of North Richland Hills, Texas.
She is survived by her brother, Raymond Brocato (Cecil Messina Brocato) of Nolensville, TN; sister Sandra Parks (Bob Parks, deceased) of Clinton, MS; daughter Julia Lee Maynard Boone (James Boone) of Robinson, IL; son Bret Keith Maynard (Nikki McKinzie) of Owensboro, KY; 6 grandsons, Dylan Reeves of Madisonville, KY; Joshua Bevil (Jessica Bevil); Derek Bevil (Laura Bevil); Jake Bevil (Megan Bevil) of Owensboro, KY; Jeron Maynard of Owensboro, KY; and Cory Maynard (Lauren Maynard) of Utica, KY; seven great grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Marcia thoughtfully prearranged her final arrangements to include cremation. No formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital found here: Donate now to St. Jude and help kids fighting cancer - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital