Obituary - Louise Dearing Robertson

Louise Dearing Robertson, 94, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She leaves a son, Emory and wife Pam. Grandchildren, Del Robertson, Jennifer Neafsey and Jill Neafsey-Perkins. Louise is survived by a sister, Elaine Dearing Brandenburg and brother, William Lumpkin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, a brother, Emory Dearing and sisters, Mary Ellen Dearing Lawrence and Marcia Lumpkin Crain.

Louise had lived in Homestead since she was four years old. She attended Neva King Cooper and Homestead High School. She worked as an usherette at the Seminole Theatre while in high school. She also worked at Lou’s Dress Shop, Royal Palm Ice Company and Homestead Army Air Field which was destroyed by the 1945 hurricane. Louise and Charles were married April 21, 1943 while he was serving in the Coast Guard. They owned the Theatre Soda shop next to the Seminole Theatre. While Charles was farming tomatoes, Louise worked at the shop.

Louise was a life long member of First United Methodist Church of Homestead. She volunteered and was a chairperson for the Homestead Red Cross. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phil and Red Hats. Louise love playing bridge, puzzles and RV camping with Charles.

Funeral arrangements are pending.