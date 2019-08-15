Linda Gaither Prewitt, 73, of Lakeland, Florida, with her family by her side, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She was born in Bokchito, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Captola Mae and Howard Henry Gaither. She was preceded in death by her son, John Wayne Richard; her sister, Annie Lou Doto; her brother, H. Wayne Gaither and his wife, Sharon Moran Gaither. Linda is survived by her husband of 28 years, Stanley Prewitt, of Lakeland, Florida; her daughter, Rhonda Szucs and husband, Mike, of Atlanta, Georgia; her son, Chris Richard and wife, Lynda, of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; her sister, Gloria Prewitt and husband, Will, of Lakeland, Florida; her brother, David Gaither and wife, Donna, of Callahan, Florida; four beloved grandchildren Taylor, Matthew, and Abigayle Richard, of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; Emma Szucs, of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was a long-time resident of Homestead, Florida and graduated from South Dade High where many may remember her as a smiling face in the halls, a friend, and a small-town girl cheering on her team. Her family will remember her as a self-sacrificing mother, loving wife, devoted sister, endearing aunt, and the best Nana and Doll Face her grandchildren could have. If your life was touched by her, you were greatly blessed. Friend to all, loved by all. She will be greatly missed on this Earth, but her legacy will live on. We look forward to the day we are reunited with her and stand by our Heavenly Father’s side.
A celebration of life is planned for the family on September 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her honor to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at cshospice.org or mail to 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, Florida 32778.