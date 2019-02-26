Obituary - Leroy “Buddy” Quick

, age 49, passed away, Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.

Buddy was born February 13, 1970 in Scotland County, North Carolina, a son of the late George “Billy” Quick and Annie Ruth Allen Quick.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Bill Quick, James Quick, Robert Quick, Gene Quick and sister, Arlene Quick.

He is survived by his children, Leroy D. Quick and LeAnn Quick, both of Key Largo, FL; a sister, Karlene Q. Russell (Max) of Sebring, FL; adopted mom, Teresa R. Wensil; adopted sisters, Angela Viamontes and Carla Wensil, both of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Mary Quick of Homestead, FL; uncle, Harrison Quick (Maxine) of South Carolina, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.