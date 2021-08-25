Leonor Guardiola, a woman of God, beloved mother of six, grandmother of 29, sister of eight and friend of many, left this world suddenly on August 17th, 2021 at age 71 due to COVID-19.
Born to Gonzalo and Maria Catalina Guardiola in Pharr, Texas.
After graduating from high school, she moved to Florida becoming a certified children’s caretaker/giver. With six children of her own, she chased her dreams and began a cleaning service company, servicing new construction homes across the state of Florida. Later retiring in Taylors, South Carolina.
Leonor loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. Her children and grandchildren would eagerly gather around the kitchen table when she prepared her authentic Mexican meals.
Leonor’s stories about her travels and family heritage were sought after by all her kin. She was a skilled singer and filled her home with music ranging from Christian gospel to mariachi inspired artist; Vincente Fernandez and Rosio Durcal being among her favorite. Most weekends were spent crocheting and knitting keepsakes and spending time with her loved ones.
Leonor’s cheerful outlook on life, bright personality and shining light will be missed greatly by all those who she inspired. This includes, but is not limited, to her loved ones. Her family is deeply saddened by this great loss, but hold rejoice in knowing she is in a better place and at peace.
A private funeral service and burial will be held on August 27th and 28th 2021 at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Naranja, FL.