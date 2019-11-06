It is with great sadness that the family of Leonard Herman Hamker announces his passing.
He was born in Homestead on April 11, 1933 and left this world on November 2, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of Homestead, FL. Known to some as Herman and to others as Leonard. Known as Dad, Pops, and Grandpa to those that loved him most.
Lovingly remembered and will be forever missed by four children, Rose Marie Blaha (Harley) of Vero Beach, Leonard Edwin Hamker (Terri) of Vero Beach, Joseph Herman Hamker of Homestead, and Peggy Lynn Bernard (Steve) of Ocala. His legacy lives on in his 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Leonard Hamker started his electrical contracting business, Hamker Enterprises, in 1977. The business he started and built continues to thrive today.
He loved his community. He served as the Chairman of the Homestead Planning and Zoning Board from 1982-1988. He was a member of the Homestead Power Squadron, the Elk’s Lodge, and the Masonic Lodge. He received the Mason of the Year Award in 1989. He held a private pilot’s license and loved to fly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Branam Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 1 pm - 3 pm. Service will be 3 pm - 4 pm. The family invites you to join them from 4 pm - 7 pm at Hamker Enterprises, 520 NW 9th Avenue, Homestead for refreshments and celebration of our Father’s life. Please come and share your memories with us.