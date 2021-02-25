December 3, 1962 - February 10, 2021
Kevin J. Kern, aka“Guido” was 58 years young when he passed away peacefully at 7:21 am, February 10, 2021.
Born in Adrian, Michigan, he was raised there and Sarasota Fla., moving to Homestead Fla after Hurricane Andrew.
He was a master at tile and marble design and setting.
He is survived by his mother Donna and father Jack Kern, his sister Lisa Kern-Cutcher and brother-in-law Todd Cutcher , two nephews, and his life partner of 12 years Kathy Newton.
He will be remembered for his laughter and his kind heart. Kevin will be deeply missed by his family and many many friends.
RIP Dear Guido...... “Avocado, Nebisco, many many Mangos.”