September 19, 1932 - June 14, 2019
Kenneth Wayne Gainey, 68 of West Columbia, SC entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2019.
Kenneth was born September 19, 1950 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Harry Brown Gainey and Sally Louise McDonald Gainey.
Kenneth loved to go deep sea fishing, and was an amazing cook and worked for Homestead Power and Light for 20 years.
Kenneth is survived by two sisters; Harriet Carr (George) of Naranja, FL, Jean Price of Columbia, SC , brother; Tommy Gainey of Columbia, SC, nieces and nephews; Lynn Long-Higgins, Mark Long, David Melton, Debra Whitaker, Vicki Hernandez, and Greg Carr.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is predeceased by one sister; Clara Long, and niece; Eve Weathersby.
The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday June 21, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC 29073.
A memorial service will be held 3 PM, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1330 Whippoorwill Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Burial will follow 10 AM, June 24, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC 29073 (803) 996-1023 is assisting the family.
