Kenneth W. Hinson, 65, passed away at Jackson South Medical Center on Tuesday morning November 30, 2021 after a short illness.
Ken was born in Florence, South Carolina on February 14, 1956. He was the third of eight children born to Walton Heath and Doris Ann (Black) Hinson. The family was raised on farms in the Nashville, North Carolina area.
A graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in wildlife biology, Ken moved to south Florida in 1982. He managed the landscaping for clients and businesses from the Keys to the Bahamas for over 35 years.
Ken was known for his photographs of the flowers he grew, the butterflies from his gardens, and the dogs who always found him.
Ken was predeceased by a sister Jackie Purgason. He is survived by brothers Eric, Bennett, Bryon, Ronald, Alan and a sister Margaret Patterson, ten nieces and nephews, and many friends in southeast Florida and North Carolina.
Services will be at the convenience of the family in North Carolina. Charitable donations in Kenny’s name can be made to any local Humane Society chapter. Condolence letters can be sent in care of his brother Bryon at 10642 N. Canyon Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.