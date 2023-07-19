Kenneth (Ken) Berger formerly of Homestead, Florida, passed away in Fletcher, NC, on June 30, 2023.
He is survived by a daughter, Dana Marie Berger, a son, John Paul Berger (wife Kelly), his step-sons Michael Porter (wife Tricia) and Jeff Porter (wife Cindy); and
five grandchildren, Savanna Crook (husband Eli), Mitchell Lee, Lila Stout (husband Luke), Whittaker Berger, Cody Porter (wife Sarah Anne) and Kyle Porter.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marlene Porter-Berger, also from Homestead.
Funeral services were conducted July 17th at the Mills River United Methodist Church in Mills River, NC, with Pastor Joe Precht officiating.
Complete obituary can be found at www.grocefuneralhome.com