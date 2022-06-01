Kenneth A. Hebert passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the age of sixty-five with his devoted wife Lynn, family, and friends by his side.
He courageously battled his cancer while facing life’s many challenges with a smile.
Despite the pain, Kenny came out a hero and always staying strong in his life.
Kenny was born February 18, 1957, in Willoughby Spit, VA. He moved to South Florida in 1965. He worked in the automotive business and for Florida Power & Light before moving on to owning his own company Clear Reflection Pools, Inc.
Kenny met the love of his life, Lynn, in 1982.
His daily and favorite saying to me was “Did I tell you today I love you?” Followed by “I love you so much”. We had a wonderful forty years together. Anyone who knew Kenny was touched by his kindness, humor, and mild temperament. He was truly a peacemaker and always a source of positivity. He saw magic in all things and was able to put words to it or even build it, he was amazing! His warm demeanor was infectious and his laugh was a comfort to the ear.
Kenny was a walking encyclopedia. He was strong-willed, intelligent, and self-reliant and brought integrity and commitment to everything he attempted.
As a young boy Kenny enjoyed and participated in sports. He loved football, Nascar, golf, and pretty much all sports. Kenny loved boating from Miami to the Florida Keys. Fishing, lobstering, or just relaxing in the Florida sunshine.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lynn Hebert, and stepchildren, Melanie Strickland and Steven Spangenberg. Grandchildren Omar (who was a true inspiration to the fight) Michael, Matthew, and Stella. Sister Cathy McMichael, brothers Mickey Hebert, wife Tina, brother Chris Hebert, wife Holly, and to all whom with he shared this life. He was preceded by his brother Tim Hebert, and his parents Ronald & Fay Hebert.
Visitation will be at 2:00 pm, followed by a prayer service on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church at 1999 Fl-64 Wauchula, Fl 33873.
His wife would like to thank Dr. Brohl, his nurse Holly and the entire team at Moffitt Cancer Center for the exceptional care Kenny received. She is grateful for the compassion and kindness received from Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Kenny’s final days at home.