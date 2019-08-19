Mrs. Judy Morey Grant, 78 died August 17, 2019 in Social Circle. Mrs. Grant was born in Worcester, MA on November 6, 1940 to Earl and Florence Cecelia Sanitmore Morey.
In 1958, She married the late Von Roger Grant. Mrs. Grant was a homemaker and also helped in the family Nursery, Morey's Garden Center in Homestead, FL. Mr. and Mrs. Grant retired to Georgia. She attended Fusion Church of Madison as long as she was able.
Mrs. Grant is survived by her children, Alinda & Rev. Dale Faircloth, Von R., Jr. & Jamie Grant, Barry & Karen Grant and Cecelia & Jesus Hernandez. Grandchildren are Kyle & Christine Faircloth, Hannah & Brian Brown, Ryan & Heather Grant, Jacob Grant, Colton Surman, Dustin Grant, Jasmine & Jessie Samula and Tucker Surman. Great Grandchildren are Micah Faircloth, Kyla Anne Faircloth, Hunter Brown, Ethan Brown, Caitlin Brown and Jasper Samula.
A memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019 at Fusion Church of Madison, Madison GA 30650, at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Fusion Church of Madison.