Juanita Jane FitzHugh Sullivan, 97, formerly of Homestead, Florida most recently residing in Havana, Florida, passed away at Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, in Tallahassee, Florida on November 18, 2020.
Juanita, lovingly known as “Nita” was the 8th out of 9 children born to Isaac Lynde FitzHugh and Mary Jane Pacetti FitzHugh, in South Bay, Florida on December 29, 1922. As the daughter of a steam boat engineer and farmer, she learned the value of hard work and the love of the ocean and land.
In 1945, Juanita met her husband, Lieutenant Charles D. “Hickey” Sullivan, of the Dade County Fire Department, at the Homestead Airforce Base. Nita and Charlie were married 62 years and resided in Homestead, Florida, until their retirement in 1980 when they moved to Thomasville, Georgia, and then to Havana, Florida.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Macleod (husband David) of Decatur, Georgia and Patricia Boyett (husband A.O. “Buddy”, Jr.) of Havana, Florida, five granddaughters (Wendy, AmyLynne, Rachael, Holly, husband Neal, and Jenny), eight great grandsons (Ethan, Lucas, Jackson, Hamilton, Phoenix, Levin, Flyntt, and Quinten), and 1 great granddaughter (Olivia).
Nita was a meek, quiet, and kind soul. She enjoyed gardening and fishing with Charlie. She spent countless hours tending to her beautiful orchids.
She was a marvel in the kitchen, always filling family with delicious venison stew, chicken and dumplings, homemade pies and cookies. She was also a talented pottery artist and seamstress, sewing clothes for her daughters, crocheting intricate doilies, making dolls and Christmas stockings for her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care.
