Joyce Victoria (Bond) Elmore passed away on August 19, 2023. Joyce was born in Sumrall, Mississippi to John Everett Bond and Ethel (Rutledge) Bond on August 10, 1938.
On May 11, 1957, Joyce married Walter Murrah Elmore of Middlesboro, Kentucky and on May 11, 2017, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Joyce began working at The First National Bank of Homestead in 1957 and continued with her banking career for forty-two consecutive years, she was appointed by the Community Bank of Florida Board of Directors on June 17, 1999, as the Senior Vice President.
Joyce was recognized for her accomplishments in the banking field as well as many organizations she dedicated her time to for the Homestead Community including but not limited to, The Woman’s Club of Homestead (President), Civitan Club of Homestead, National Association of Bank Women, The Golden Circle Club, Cookbook Committee for The Woman’s Club of Homestead, American Cancer Society, and the First United Methodist Church of Homestead.
In 2002, Joyce and her husband moved to Okeechobee, Florida becoming residents and became active members of the First United Methodist Church of Okeechobee. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, watching her favorite soap operas and being the greatest aunt.
Mrs. Elmore was preceded in death by her father John Everett Bond and mother Ethel (Rutledge) Bond. Siblings: John Wesley Bond; Ella Arluin (Bond) Miller; Everett Novellion Bond; Ida (Bond) Holmes; William Rutledge Bond; Ruby (Bond) Noblett; Annie Jean (Bond) Riles; Mary Nell (Bond) Atkinson; as well as her husband of 60 years Walter Murrah Elmore.
She is survived by her brother, Shelton Bond (Debbie); nieces and nephews, Billye A. Oden (Donnie), Sharyl (Derrick), Maddie, Daryl (Shannon), Katelyn, J.D.; Pat Russell (Elliot), Heather, Chad, Eric; Jane Weatherford (Terry), Jennifer and Eli, as well as a host of family members and friends.
Joyce knew the secret of the meaning of life (that being) to live life eternal. She now lives in each and every one of us who knew her- we were all so fortunate to share apart of this very special lady’s life and we will never forget her and will always miss her. Joyce lived a good life, and she now has the (victors) life with Jesus.
A visitation will be held, August 26, 2023, from 10 am until service time of 11 am at the Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel in Sumrall, Mississippi. Interment will follow at Advance Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to Hospice of Okeechobee (A Chapters Heath Affiliate), 411 Southeast 4th Street, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974.