Joseph ‘Papa Joe’ Strano, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife Maria Strano. He was a beloved father to daughters: Dianne Yeje, Mabel DeLeon, Marie Bastida, and Victoria (Vicky) Medina, and sons: Sean Strano, Juan Strano, and Rolando (Rolly) Strano. Papa Joe was a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. He is also survived by his siblings; brothers Vito and Freddy Strano and sister Nancy Cavallaro. He was predeceased by his parents Agatino and Angelina Strano and his brother Rosario (Rosie) Strano.
He was born in Fulton, New York. He came to Florida City with his family who farmed in Florida and New York. He graduated from South Dade Senior High. After which he had multiple business endeavors including a gas station, towing company, farms in both Homestead and New York, and a Bar-B-Que food truck. Despite his tough demeanor, he had a loving and compassionate heart. He stayed strong until the end and is in God's hands now.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, at Memorial Plan Branam Funeral Home, 809 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030.