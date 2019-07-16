March 30, 1933 - July 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend, family member, and patriarch, Joseph P. Stingone, Sr., whom passed early in the morning of Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones, he was 82 years young.
Joseph was born on July 17, 1936 to the late Alfonso and Mary Stingone in Bronx, New York.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Stingone, his daughter Cynthia Geoghegan (William Harris), son Joseph Stingone, Jr. (Michelle Stingone), along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, and his sons Phillip and Mark Stingone, siblings, Vivian, Raye, and Anthony.
Joseph was an incredible human being who was loved and respected by all whom he touched. Joseph’s journey in life included a successful career at Prudential, where he earned a record 8 Annual President’s Awards, and most recently he lead Webstar Technology Group in Jacksonville, FL as Chairman and CEO. Joseph dedicated his entire life to God, family and friends in all he did, and he will be terribly missed.
A prayer vigil was held at 7:00 pm on Monday July 15, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel located at 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida, 32207. A funeral mass was held on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11757 Old Saint Augustine Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32258. Interment was at Oaklawn Cemetery.