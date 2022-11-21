December 21, 1951 - October 7, 2022
Joseph “Joe” McKeon (Notre Dame’s #1 Fan) was born on December 21, 1951, in Drexel Hill, PA to Joan and Raymond McKeon. Joe grew up in St. Charles Parish and graduated Monsignor Bonner Catholic High School in ’69.
He then enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed to Vietnam. After his discharge he began his career as a civilian firefighter at Ellsworth Air Force Base and became Assistant Chief.
In 1974 Joe married his first wife Judy Reiser with whom he had two daughters: Amy Marie and Theresa Joan.
In 1997 he left Ellsworth and transferred to Homestead Air Force base in Homestead, Fl with his second wife Sandra. He retired from Homestead as
Assistant Chief in 2003. Joe passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2022.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother Joan McKeon, his brother Raymond McKeon, and his sister-in-law Leslie McKeon and is survived by his wife Sandra McKeon of Homestead, FL, brothers Kevin (Joanne) McKeon of Norristown, PA and Gerard McKeon of Tinicum, PA, three daughters Amy (Angela) Carigen of Seattle, WA, Tessa Donnelly of Rapid City, SD, Dawn (David) Nance of Lafayette, IN and eleven grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many special friends and family.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday December 11th at 4pm at Snooks Bayside 99470 Oversees Hwy. (MM 99.9) Key Largo, FL. Dress is beach casual.
In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. A link to donate, photos of Joe and more memorial tributes can be found on Everloved https://everloved.com/life-of/joseph-joe-mckeon/?flow=201.