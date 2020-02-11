John W. Talbert, formerly of Homestead, passed away peacefully Feb 5, in Daytona Beach.
He left behind his longtime companion Kim Osten, daughters Rebecca Talbert, Amanda Hardy-Garske (Patrick) grandchildren Orion and Quinn, siblings Brenda (Patrick) Neafsey, Jason (Missy) Talbert. Nephews Michael, Tonn and Doni Davis, and Ben and Sam Talbert, niece Paige Pyatt and his former wife Patricia Gillette Talbert.
John was a Navy Veteran who served his duty in Vietnam.
He owned and operated a landscape business along with his longtime friend and business partner, Ron Tapley.
He was a successful offshore boat racer. In recent years he worked on bridge building and marine projects from Miami to Key West.
He enjoyed deep sea fishing with his many Homestead friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.